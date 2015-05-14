FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Next -2014/15 group results
#IT Services & Consulting
May 14, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Next -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters)- 
          Next Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             17.93           14.69          24.15        10.92 
                 (+22.0 pct)     (+22.8 pct)                             
  Operating          2.31            2.30          4.32          1.46 
                 (+0.6 pct)      (+44.5 pct)                             
  Recurring          2.29            2.30                                
                 (-0.4 pct)      (+48.6 pct)       2.82          930 mln
  Net                1.34            1.34                                
                 (-0.1 pct)     (+117.7 pct)                             
  EPS             23.66 yen       23.71 yen      24.98 yen       8.24 yen
  EPS Diluted     23.64 yen       23.67 yen                              
  Ann Div         5.75 yen        4.74 yen       5.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div         5.75 yen        4.74 yen       5.00 yen                
  NOTE - Next Co Ltd .
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  
  Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

