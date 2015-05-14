TABLE-Next -2014/15 group results

May 14 (Reuters)- Next Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 17.93 14.69 24.15 10.92 (+22.0 pct) (+22.8 pct) Operating 2.31 2.30 4.32 1.46 (+0.6 pct) (+44.5 pct) Recurring 2.29 2.30 (-0.4 pct) (+48.6 pct) 2.82 930 mln Net 1.34 1.34 (-0.1 pct) (+117.7 pct) EPS 23.66 yen 23.71 yen 24.98 yen 8.24 yen EPS Diluted 23.64 yen 23.67 yen Ann Div 5.75 yen 4.74 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 5.75 yen 4.74 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Next Co Ltd . *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)