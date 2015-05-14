BUZZ-SIG: among top UK midcap fallers as results disappoint

** SIG’s shares fall after the building materials supplier says results will be more weighted towards the second half than previously anticipated

** Stock among top pct losers on London’s FTSE-250 midcap index dropping as much as 4.2 pct

** Co blames continuing variable market conditions and adverse foreign exchange movements against a strong comparative last year for larger-than-expected H2 shift

** Sanlam Securities analyst Andy Brown says the comment “may see the share price tread water for a while”

** Stock has gained 27 pct YTD