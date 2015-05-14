TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit -6 MTH results

May 14 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 13.16 8.95 13.00 8.87

(+47.1 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (-31.8 pct ) Operating 6.41 5.32 6.20 4.89

(+20.5 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (-3.2 pct ) (-21.1 pct ) Recurring 5.75 4.70 5.57 4.24

(+22.5 pct ) (+3.2 pct ) (-3.2 pct ) (-23.9 pct ) Net 5.57 4.70 5.39 4.32