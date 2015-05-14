FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Keller: Co warns of slow start to year
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 14, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Keller: Co warns of slow start to year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Keller Group Plc’s stock drops 3.8 pct & 2nd largest loser on FTSE-250 after the ground engineering contractor says both revenue and profit in the four months to April are behind last year

** Co says slow start due to previous flagged decrease in Australia, delays on certain major projects and the heavy snowfall in North America for an extended period

** “Although it has been a slow start to FY15 and profits are therefore set to be more H2 weighted than normal, order book momentum implies that FY15 expectations will be achieved,” Investec analyst Andrew Gibb writes in a note

** Co, which lays foundations for infrastructure and industrial projects, says FY results will be in line with market expectations, although more H2 weighted than normal

** Shares have gained 17 pct YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.