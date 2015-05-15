BUZZ-Bwin.Party: shares jump on deal talk

** Online gambling firm Bwin.Party jumps 6.8 pct, poised for a 3-mth high in relatively robust volume with traders citing reignited hopes for a deal to buy the co

** In March, Bwin said talks about selling all or part of its business had become more serious

** Gambling firm GVC Holdings’ CEO told Reuters in March that “something like” rival Bwin would be of interest

** Consolidation activity in the gambling industry has gathered steam as an increase in taxes and regulations in some of the biggest markets hurts companies

