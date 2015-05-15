FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDIA WEEKAHEAD-India to take cues from global markets, trade data
May 15, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

INDIA WEEKAHEAD-India to take cues from global markets, trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** India’s trade data for April due next week.

** Indian shares seen tracking key global events, including the Greece bailout and oil price movements.

** Domestic factors including start of the monsoon rains, as well as expectations of an off-cycle rate cut to also weigh on shares.

** NSE index expected to trade between 8,100 and 8,460 in coming week.

** India’s benchmark government bond may trade in 7.94 percent to 8.05 percent range.

** Indian rupee to trade in 63.40-64.40 range.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Asian Paints Ltd earnings, GSK; April trade data (tentative) Tues: Tata Power Co Ltd results Wed: DLF Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd results Thurs: Bajaj Auto Ltd earnings Fri: State Bank of India and ITC Ltd results.

neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma@thomsonreuters. com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com

