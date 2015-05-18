BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban Development's unit to invest in e-commerce, micro-credit ventures

May 18 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says board approves finance unit to invest 330 million yuan ($53.21 million) to boost investment in e-commerce company

* Says board approves finance unit to invest 330-650 million yuan to set up a micro-credit company with partners

* Says board approves finance unit to sign strategic agreement to invest in a Guizhou financial assets trading company

