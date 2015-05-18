FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban Development's unit to invest in e-commerce, micro-credit ventures
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 4:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban Development's unit to invest in e-commerce, micro-credit ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says board approves finance unit to invest 330 million yuan ($53.21 million) to boost investment in e-commerce company

* Says board approves finance unit to invest 330-650 million yuan to set up a micro-credit company with partners

* Says board approves finance unit to sign strategic agreement to invest in a Guizhou financial assets trading company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cJFH4c; bit.ly/1cJFGgL; bit.ly/1B6HINX; bit.ly/1LcDlXB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2024 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.