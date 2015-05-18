TABLE-Global One Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

May 18 (Reuters) Global One Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.27 3.98 3.85

(+32.2 pct ) (-36.8 pct ) (-27.0 pct ) Operating 2.62 1.66 1.29

(+57.8 pct ) (-35.9 pct ) (-50.6 pct ) Recurring 2.09 1.17 820 mln

(+77.7 pct ) (-43.6 pct ) (-60.7 pct ) Net 2.09 1.17 819 mln