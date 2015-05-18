FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 28.31 27.76 29.80 29.72

(+2.0 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (+5.2 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Operating 11.24 11.26 11.88 11.99

(-0.1 pct ) (+3.9 pct ) (+5.7 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) Recurring 9.63 9.58 10.28 10.42

(+0.4 pct ) (+5.5 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) Net 9.62 9.57 10.27 10.41

+0.5 pct +5.5 pct +6.8 pct +1.4 pct EPS 7,686 yen 7,683 yen 7,840 yen 7,950 yen Div 7,681 yen 7,648 yen 7,840 yen 7,950 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.