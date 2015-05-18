TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

May 18 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 28.31 27.76 29.80 29.72

(+2.0 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (+5.2 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Operating 11.24 11.26 11.88 11.99

(-0.1 pct ) (+3.9 pct ) (+5.7 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) Recurring 9.63 9.58 10.28 10.42

(+0.4 pct ) (+5.5 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) Net 9.62 9.57 10.27 10.41