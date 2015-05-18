FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Basel-Landschaft prices 200 mln sfr 2032 bond
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Basel-Landschaft prices 200 mln sfr 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Basel-Landschaft Kanton

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 24, 2032

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 101.913

Yield 0.631 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0282857876

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
