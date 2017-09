May 18 (Reuters) - East Money Information Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to boost its Shanghai unit’s registered capital to 300 million yuan from 200 million yuan ($32.24 million)

* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up fund management firm

