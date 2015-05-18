FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Wells Fargo prices 200 mln SFR 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Wells Fargo prices 200 mln SFR 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

(Wells Fargo)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date June 02,2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.4840

Reoffer price 100.4840

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 02,2015

Lead Manager(s) CS, WFS & UBS

Ratings A2(Moody‘s), A+(S&P)&

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law NY

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.