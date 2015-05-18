New Issue- Wells Fargo prices 200 mln SFR 2022 bond

May 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

(Wells Fargo)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date June 02,2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.4840

Reoffer price 100.4840

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 02,2015

Lead Manager(s) CS, WFS & UBS

Ratings A2(Moody‘s), A+(S&P)&

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law NY

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

