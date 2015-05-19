BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs

May 19 (Reuters) - Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details. SHANGHAI * Shanghai Golden Bridge InfoTech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.5 yuan per share, aims to raise 209 million yuan ($33.69 million) : bit.ly/1AhCF1S * Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 15.81 yuan per share, aims to raise 395.25 million yuan : bit.ly/1Fq1vNt * Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.7 yuan per share, aims to raise 760.5 million yuan : bit.ly/1AhD2cN * Zhejiang Weiming Environment Protection Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.27 yuan per share, aims to raise 516.2 million yuan : bit.ly/1cMcMfY * Zhejiang Huatie Construction Safety Science and Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.22 yuan per share, aims to raise 416.5 million yuan : bit.ly/1Fq2tJP * Anhui Yingjia Distillery Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.8 yuan per share, aims to raise 944 million yuan : bit.ly/1EYJyC7 SHENZHEN * Global Infotech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.26 yuan per share, aims to raise 375.4 million yuan : bit.ly/1INwiFh

$1 = 6.2042 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom