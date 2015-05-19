BRIEF-Thai WHA sees 2015 consolidated revenue at 25-26 bln baht

BANGKOK, May 19 (Reuters) - WHA Corporation Pcl :

* The warehouse developer expects consolidated revenue worth 25-26 billion baht ($749.2-$779.1 million) this year, it said in a statement.

* It planned to sell office REIT worth 2.4 billion baht ($71.92 million) in the third quarter of 2015.

* It planned to sell warehouses and factories with a combined value of 4.8 billion baht ($143.8 million) to its existing property fund and REIT in the fourth quarter. Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.3700 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)