New Issue- BMW Finance prices 300 mln stg 2020 bond

May 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date June 29, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.333
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC & Santander
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
