New Issue- Michelin Luxembourg prices a dual tranche deal

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Michelin Luxembourg SCS
Guarantor Compagnie Financiere du Groupe Michelin
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.967
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2027
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.081
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Common Terms
Payment Date May 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CACIB, DB, HSBC, MUFG & Natixis
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)