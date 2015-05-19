New Issue-Illinois Tool Works prices a dual tramche deal

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Illinois Tool Works Inc

(Illinois Tool Works)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2030

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.3030

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1234953906

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2023

Coupon 1.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.2390

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1234953575

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 22,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & JPM

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law US

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP program

