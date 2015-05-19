New Issue-Illinois Tool Works prices a dual tramche deal

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Illinois Tool Works Inc
(Illinois Tool Works)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2030
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.3030
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2023
Coupon 1.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.2390
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Common terms
Payment Date May 22,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & JPM
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100-1
Governing Law US
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP program
