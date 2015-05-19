New Issue- EIB prices $3.0 bln 2018 bond

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower EIB

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date August 15, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.7360

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Throught the Midswaps

Payment Date August 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNPP & JPM

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

