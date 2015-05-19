FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 600 mln STG 2022 bond
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 600 mln STG 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) LTD

(Credit Suisse)

Guarantor Credit Suisse Group AG

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date May 27,2022

Coupon 3.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.2750

Reoffer yield 3.093 pct

Spread 147 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date May 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) CS & RBS

Ratings A2(Moody‘s), BBB+(S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1237961369

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

