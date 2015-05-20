CORRECTED-TABLE-Keiozu HD -2013/15 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) May 19 (Reuters)- Keiozu Holdings Co CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

17 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Mar 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 20.66 15.11 8.00 3.20

(+8.3 pct) Operating 266 mln 373 mln 200 mln 80 mln

(-18.6 pct) Recurring 253 mln 347 mln 180 mln 72 mln

(-10.3 pct) Net loss 1.22 16 mln 100 mln 40 mln