CORRECTED-TABLE-Keiozu HD -2013/15 parent results
May 20, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Keiozu HD -2013/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change, adds EPS figures) May 19 (Reuters)- Keiozu Holdings Co PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

17 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Mar 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 782 mln 663 mln

(-22.9 pct) Operating 258 mln 347 mln

(-36.1 pct) Recurring loss 784 mln 323 mln

(-30.1 pct) Net loss 1.55 46 mln

-76.8 pct EPS loss 282.00 yen 8.38 yen Ann Div NIL 5.00 yen NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL 5.00 yen NIL NOTE - Keiozu Holdings Co sells mobile phones and operates restaurants. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

