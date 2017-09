(Corrects latest forecast period and previous forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) May 20 (Reuters) - Modulat inc PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

14 months to Full Year to

May 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.30 2.20 Operating 190 mln 190 mln Recurring 170 mln 170 mln Net 110 mln 110 mln EPS 86.44 yen 86.44 yen NOTE - Modulat inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.