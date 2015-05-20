FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Great Portland: landlord retreats from record as results trail larger peer
May 20, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Great Portland: landlord retreats from record as results trail larger peer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Great Portland Estates falls back from an all-time high hit on Tuesday, down 3.9 pct

** In-line results fail to excite after larger peer Land Securities impresses investors a day earlier, two traders say (Great Portland up 2.8 pct Tuesday)

** Great Portland’s full-year EPRA NAV per share up 24.6 pct to 709p, in line with co-compiled consensus, but at a slightly lower rate of growth than seen yr earlier

** Land Securities on Tuesday said adj diluted NAV per share up 27.6 pct to 1,293p

** Investec Securities cuts rating on Great Portland to “hold” vs “buy”, says shares look up with events (up c.14 pct YTD)

** 9 analysts with “hold” rating on stock vs 10 with “buy” or “strong buy”, Reuters data shows

** Great Portland 2nd-top FTSE 250 loser & easily largest faller on FTAS Real Estate Investment Trust Index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

