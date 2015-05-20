FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KSK Koeln prices 250 mln euro 2023 bond
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-KSK Koeln prices 250 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kreissparkasse Koeln

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2023

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.798

Reoffer price 99.798

Yield 0.651 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) KSK Koeln, LBBW & WGZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000A14J5X5

