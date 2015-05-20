New Issue- Kommunekredit adds 100 mln stg 2018 to bond

May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.535

Reoffer price 99.535

Yield 1.257 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date May 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS1225626206

