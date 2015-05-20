FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2019 FRN
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 28, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 3bp

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Goldman Sachs & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS1238251448

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
