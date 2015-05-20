New Issue- Whitbread prices 450 mln stg 2025 bond

May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Whitbread Group PLC
Guarantor Whitbread PLC, Premier Inn Hotels Limited, Costa Limited
Issue Amount 450 million sterling
Maturity Date October 16, 2025
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.914
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2025 UKT
Payment Date May 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank PLC, Lloyds Bank plc, MUFG,
The Royal Bank of Scotland plc
Ratings BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
