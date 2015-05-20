FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 22, 2024

Coupon 1.1 pct

Issue price 99.94

Reoffer price 99.94

Yield 1.107 pct

Payment Date May 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB3CQ7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

