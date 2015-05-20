FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2024 bond
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date September 17,2024

Coupon 8.50 pct

Issue price 100.050

Reoffer price 100.050

Reoffer yield 8.480 pct

Spread 50 basis points (semi annual)

Underlying govt bond Over the 7.75 pct 2023 SAGB

Payment Date May 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) JPM

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.5 billion rand when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN XS1110395933

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
