New Issue- Nord/LB adds 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Nord/LB adds 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2019

Coupon 0.025 pct

Reoffer price 99.7760

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAY, HSH Nord, Natixis, Nord/LB & UNI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

