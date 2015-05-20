New Issue- Nord/LB adds 500 mln euro 2019 bond

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2019

Coupon 0.025 pct

Reoffer price 99.7760

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAY, HSH Nord, Natixis, Nord/LB & UNI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion when fungible

