New Issue- Nord/LB adds 500 mln euro 2019 bond

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2019
Coupon 0.025 pct
Reoffer price 99.7760
Spread Minus 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date May 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAY, HSH Nord, Natixis, Nord/LB & UNI
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion when fungible
