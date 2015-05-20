New Issue- RAI prices 350 mln euro 2020 bond

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana SPA

Issue Amount 350 million Euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2020

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 99.2720

Reoffer price 99.2720

Spread 127 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Medio, BNPP & CITI

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1237519571

