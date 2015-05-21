FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia opens books on 10-year sukuk at 4.55%
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia opens books on 10-year sukuk at 4.55%

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia is marketing a 10-year US dollar sukuk to yield around 4.55%.

Indonesia, Asia’s most active sovereign borrower in the US dollar market, is indicating a benchmark size for the deal, typically at least $500 million.

The issuance marks the sixth global sukuk for Indonesia. It last raised $1.5 billion in September, with a 10-year sukuk that drew over $10 billion in orders.

The Islamic bonds will be available to global investors under 144A and Reg S documentation.

Indonesia is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB- by Moody‘s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

CIMB, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint lead managers. (Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.