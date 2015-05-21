FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cerberus launches selldown of up to $878 mln in Japan's Seibu - IFR
#Funds News
May 21, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Cerberus launches selldown of up to $878 mln in Japan's Seibu - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP on Thursday launched a selldown of up to $878 million in railway firm Seibu Holdings, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The move comes as Cerberus pulls back from Japan after failing to win control of Seibu, with 15 senior executives leaving the firm this year.

Cerberus is offering 33.75 million shares of Seibu in an indicative range of 3,055 yen to 3,150 yen each, putting the total deal at up to 106.31 billion yen, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 7.4 percent to Thursday’s close. ($1=120.8400 yen) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto and Clarence Fernandez)

