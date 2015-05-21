FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Krung Thai Bank sells out stake in Trinity Watthana
May 21, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Krung Thai Bank sells out stake in Trinity Watthana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank

* Sells 38.39 million shares, or 19.44 percent stake in investment holding group Trinity Watthana PCL, according to a statement to the stock exchange

* Says it will no longer have stake in the company after the sale

* Says the sale is in line with the Bank of Thailand’s regulations

* Stock exchange data shows a big lot transaction of 38.39 million shares of Trinity at 7.65 baht each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)

