New Issue- Sinochem prices 250 mln SFR 2022 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sinochem Offshore Capital Co Ltd

(Sinochem)

Guarantor Sinochem Hong Kong (Group)

Issue Amount 250 million swiss franc

Maturity Date June 17, 2022

Coupon 0.760 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.76

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS

Ratings A3(Moody‘s), A-(S&P)&

A-(Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN CH0282018974

