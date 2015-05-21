New Issue- Total Capital prices 200 mln sfr 2027 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 1, 2027

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.233

Reoffer price 100.233

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 1, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0282018982

