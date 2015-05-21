New Issue- Linkopings Stadshus AB prices 400 mln SEK 2017 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Linkopings Stadshus AB
Issue Amount 400 million swedish crown
Maturity Date May 29, 2017
Coupon 0.17 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S & Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings AA+(S&P)
Denoms (K) 1000
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)