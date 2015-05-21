New Issue- Linkopings Stadshus AB prices 400 mln SEK 2017 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Linkopings Stadshus AB

Issue Amount 400 million swedish crown

Maturity Date May 29, 2017

Coupon 0.17 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S & Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings AA+(S&P)

Denoms (K) 1000

ISIN SE0007158233

