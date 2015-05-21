New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank BA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2020
Coupon 3 months EURIBOR + 30 basis points
Reoffer price 99.9500
Spread 3 months EURIBOR + 31 basis points
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CS, HSBC, Nomura & Rabo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)