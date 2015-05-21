New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank BA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 3 months EURIBOR + 30 basis points

Reoffer price 99.9500

Spread 3 months EURIBOR + 31 basis points

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CS, HSBC, Nomura & Rabo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1239520494

