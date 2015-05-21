FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond
May 21, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank BA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 3 months EURIBOR + 30 basis points

Reoffer price 99.9500

Spread 3 months EURIBOR + 31 basis points

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CS, HSBC, Nomura & Rabo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1239520494

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

