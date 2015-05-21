New Issue- Transurban prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Transurban Finance Company Pty Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2025

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.912

Yield 2.01 pct

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 137.1bp

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan & UBS

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1239502328

