New Issue- Transurban prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Transurban Finance Company Pty Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2025
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.912
Yield 2.01 pct
Spread 103 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 137.1bp
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
Payment Date May 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan & UBS
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
