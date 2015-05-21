FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CDP RETI prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond
May 21, 2015

New Issue-CDP RETI prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower CDP RETI S.p.A.

(CDP RETI)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 29,2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.909

Reoffer price 99.909

Reoffer yield 1.889 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 163.8 bps

Payment Date May 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI (B&D), BNPP & HSBC

Ratings Baa3(stable)(Moody‘s)& BBB(stable)(Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian law

ISIN IT0005117095

