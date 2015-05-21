FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EUROFIMA prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond
May 21, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- EUROFIMA prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower EUROFIMA (European Company for Financing of

Railroad Rolling Stock)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.477

Yield 1.861 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, CS, DB & GSI

Listing London Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1239048777

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

