New Issue- ESB prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ESB Finance Limited

Guarantor Electricity Supply Board

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 08, 2027

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.476

Spread 107 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date June 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan, RBCCM, SG CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P) &

A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1239586594

