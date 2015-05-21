New Issue- ESB prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ESB Finance Limited
Guarantor Electricity Supply Board
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 08, 2027
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.476
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date June 05, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan, RBCCM, SG CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
