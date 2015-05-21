FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- DNB Bank prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- DNB Bank prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower DNB Bank ASA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 28, 2025

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 140bp

ISIN XS1239410043

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 28, 2025

Coupon 1.97 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.97 pct

ISIN XS1239410712

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DNB & Swedbank

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English (subs Norway)

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.