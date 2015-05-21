New Issue- DNB Bank prices dual tranche deal

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower DNB Bank ASA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 3.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 28, 2025
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 140bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 28, 2025
Coupon 1.97 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.97 pct
Common terms
Payment Date May 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DNB & Swedbank
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English (subs Norway)
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
