REFILE-TABLE-Soliton Systems -2015 group forecast
#Corrections News
May 22, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds profit attributable to owners of the parent) May 22 (Reuters) - Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full Year to Full Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.70 14.30 Operating 450 mln 1.10 Recurring 435 mln 1.08 Net 290 mln 722 mln EPS 30.81 yen 76.75 yen NOTE - Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk . Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners of the parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
