New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 FRN

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 70bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 70bp

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) GSI

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1240146891

