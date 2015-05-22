FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2021 bond
May 22, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.3300

Reoffer price 101.3300

Payment Date June 01, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB09G3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
