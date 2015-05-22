New Issue- Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2021 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.3300

Reoffer price 101.3300

Payment Date June 01, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB09G3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)