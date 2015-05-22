New Issue- Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2021 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.3300
Reoffer price 101.3300
Payment Date June 01, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
