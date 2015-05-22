New Issue- CPUK Finance prices a dual tranche deal

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower CPUK Finance Ltd

(CPUK Finance)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date February 28, 2020

Coupon 2.666 pct

Issue price 99.998

Reoffer price 99.998

Reoffer yield 2.667 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 4.75 pct UKT due July 2020

ISIN XS1240170099

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 140 million sterling

Maturity Date August 28, 2025

Coupon 3.588 pct

Issue price 99.995

Reoffer price 99.995

Reoffer yield 3.589 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5 pct UKT due July 2025

ISIN XS1240177342

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 1,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Ratings BBB (Fitch)& BBB(S&P)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (M) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

