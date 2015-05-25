New Issue- SLL-INV prices 500 mln SEK 2019 FRN

May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Stockholms Lans Landsting

(SLL-INV)

Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown

Maturity Date June 3, 2019

Coupon 3 month stibor + 16 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1000

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN XS1240765955

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)