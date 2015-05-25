New Issue- SLL-INV prices 500 mln SEK 2019 FRN

May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Stockholms Lans Landsting
Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown
Maturity Date June 3, 2019
Coupon 3 month stibor + 16 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1000
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
