May 25 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says adjusts acquisition plan, to acquire Ciwen Media for 2.0 billion yuan ($322.53 million)from 2.4 billion yuan previously

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FyZRYH ; bit.ly/1Q64fkU

($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan renminbi)