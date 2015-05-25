FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China and Chile sign currency swap agreement to help trade
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China and Chile sign currency swap agreement to help trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail on agreement, comment)

SANTIAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank has entered into a three-year currency swap with the People’s Bank of China to boost trade links, and the two are also clearing a path for the use of the Chinese yuan in the South American country, the two banks said on Monday.

The swap agreement will facilitate the exchange of a maximum of 2.2 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) for three years, Chile’s central bank said in a statement.

The agreement was announced during a visit to Chile by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

China is also looking to set up a yuan clearing bank in Chile, which would be the first of its kind in South America, Li said in a presentation after meeting with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet. ($1 = 609.7800 pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms; Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.